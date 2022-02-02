Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

