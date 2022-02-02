Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 550 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

NYSE:SMG opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

