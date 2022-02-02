GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 9.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 9,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

