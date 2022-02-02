GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 9.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 9,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
