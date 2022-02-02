Gendell Jeffrey L Decreases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up about 4.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

THO opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

