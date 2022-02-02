Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 81,805 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 1.67% of SunCoke Energy worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 363.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $599.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

