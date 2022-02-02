Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $2.86 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,620,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

FSLR opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

