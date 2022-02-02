General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

