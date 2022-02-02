General Electric Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

GE stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

