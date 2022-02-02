General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 2,890,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,870. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.