General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 2,890,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,870. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

