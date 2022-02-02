General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.