General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,345,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022,100. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.