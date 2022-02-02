Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

