Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $30.02. Gentex shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 10,027 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get Gentex alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.