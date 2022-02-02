Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $381,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

THRM stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

