Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Genworth Financial by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

