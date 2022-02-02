Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 84,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genworth Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.