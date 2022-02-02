Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of BlackLine worth $112,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,885 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

