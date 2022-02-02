Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $121,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

