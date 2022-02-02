Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Gentex worth $119,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

