George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. George Weston has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

