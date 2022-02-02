German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 2,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

