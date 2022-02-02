German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.
German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 2,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.