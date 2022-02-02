Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

