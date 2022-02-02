Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 9.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.