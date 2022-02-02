Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000.

Shares of BWCAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

