Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,612,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $13,873,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

