Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $70.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

