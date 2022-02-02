Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

GILD stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

