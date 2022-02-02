GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,710 ($22.99) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($21.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.04) to GBX 1,555 ($20.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.78).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,641.20 ($22.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The company has a market cap of £82.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,606.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,508.27.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

