Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 133.75 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

