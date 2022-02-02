Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON GPH opened at GBX 133.75 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).
About Global Ports
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.