Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

GLOB traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. The company had a trading volume of 304,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,319. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.68.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

