GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 200,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,572. GMS has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GMS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.