GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,533.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $107,428.10 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

