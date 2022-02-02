Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 3.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 2,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

