Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 3.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 2,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.