GoldFund Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. GoldFund has a market cap of $237,453.75 and $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012031 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

