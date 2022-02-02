Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

