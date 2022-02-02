Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.87 Million Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Retail Value worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 23.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

