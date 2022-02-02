Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Proto Labs worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 572,208 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $18,279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $9,501,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 174.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 102,686 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

