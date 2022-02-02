Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

