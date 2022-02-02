Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

