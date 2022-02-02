Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

GGG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,425. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

