GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

