Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,736 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

