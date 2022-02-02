Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

GBNH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.