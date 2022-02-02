Greenleaf Trust Has $397,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 56.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.