Greenleaf Trust Has $412,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

