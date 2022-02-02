Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 467.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.
In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
