Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 467.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

