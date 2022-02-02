Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,347 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

