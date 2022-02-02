Greenleaf Trust Purchases 388 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

