Greenleaf Trust Purchases 604 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.