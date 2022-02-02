Greenleaf Trust Sells 314 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lear were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

